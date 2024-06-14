Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 5,371,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,024. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

