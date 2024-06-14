Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,725. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

