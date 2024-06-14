Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,664 shares of company stock worth $14,239,668. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 765,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,908. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

