Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,474.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,422. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,359.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,265.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.