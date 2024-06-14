Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,883 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,999,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 916.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 134,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

