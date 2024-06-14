Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Disc Medicine worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRON traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 183,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.