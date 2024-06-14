Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $20.69 Million Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. RxSight makes up approximately 2.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.43% of RxSight worth $20,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 338,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,476. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Insider Activity at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,900 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

