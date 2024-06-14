Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 2.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $231.97. 868,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,647. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

