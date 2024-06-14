Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,207 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up about 9.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Option Care Health worth $96,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,281,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,802,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 888,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 470,132 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 826,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,670. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

