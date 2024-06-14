Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,006,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,000. Vestis accounts for about 2.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $14,714,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VSTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 1,889,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,783. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.