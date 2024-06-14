Park West Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 904,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

