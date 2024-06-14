Palogic Value Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 876,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,896. The stock has a market cap of $497.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.32. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

