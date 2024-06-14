Palogic Value Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for about 1.5% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Open Lending worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 271.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 389,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

