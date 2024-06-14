P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

PTSI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

