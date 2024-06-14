Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s current price.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 1.5 %

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $279.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 211.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Orchestra BioMed worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

