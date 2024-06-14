Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $165.00 at TD Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

