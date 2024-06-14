Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells £19,551.98 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 139,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £19,551.98 ($24,897.47).

ONDO stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.44 million, a PE ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 0.95. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 39 ($0.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.51.

Ondo InsurTech Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company provides LeakBot system, a proprietary leak detection system for home insurance industry and homeowners. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

