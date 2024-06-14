Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells £19,551.98 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 139,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £19,551.98 ($24,897.47).
Ondo InsurTech Price Performance
ONDO stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.44 million, a PE ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 0.95. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 39 ($0.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.51.
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
