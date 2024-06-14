Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

