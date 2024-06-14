Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Buys $75,300.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

