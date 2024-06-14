NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.08.

NICE stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $216.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NICE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in NICE by 187.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

