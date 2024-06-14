NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at TD Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

