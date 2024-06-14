Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

