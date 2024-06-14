National Bankshares Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$38.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

