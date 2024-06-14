National Bankshares Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

FVI opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Insiders sold a total of 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $634,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.