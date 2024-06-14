National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

