NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 156.1% in May

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 53,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,158. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
