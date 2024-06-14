Morgan Stanley Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

