Morgan Stanley Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $20.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $16.69 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.