Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Critical Analysis

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.31%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14% Inhibrx -13,408.95% -678.51% -91.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.59 Inhibrx $1.63 million 146.97 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -3.30

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

