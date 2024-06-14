Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark Vidergauz Sells 15,077 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 14,659,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

