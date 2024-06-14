Monero Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.36 or 0.00255302 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $87.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,727.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00650048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00119180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00076335 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

