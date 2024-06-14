Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of MHK opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

