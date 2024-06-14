Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 202,832 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

