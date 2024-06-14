Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 202,832 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

