Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

