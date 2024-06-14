Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Up 2.1%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.38. 165,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 130,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.
The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.29.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
