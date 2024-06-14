Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

