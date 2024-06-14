LM Funding America’s (LMFA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Stock Down 12.0 %

LM Funding America stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Equities analysts expect that LM Funding America will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

