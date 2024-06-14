Linkage Global Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 17th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Linkage Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Linkage Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LGCB opened at $3.30 on Friday. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04.
About Linkage Global
