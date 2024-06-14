Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.77. 92,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 124,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The company has a market cap of $928.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

