Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

