JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 190,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period.

JCPB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 178,705 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

