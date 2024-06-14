JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.94.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Stelco’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

