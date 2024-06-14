Johnson & Johnson to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

