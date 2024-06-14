Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.