iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 443,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

