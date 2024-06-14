iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Down 53.3% in May

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

