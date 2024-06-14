iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,649 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

