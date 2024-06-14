iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 33,071,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,298,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

