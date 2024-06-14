iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 136 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,266.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.49. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

