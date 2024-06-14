IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 129.4% in May

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOBT remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Thursday. 34,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IO Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,429,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,927.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

